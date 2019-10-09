BMT to launch new inline temperature measurement device at K2019

× Expand BMT

UK exhibitor BMT will be launching a new inline temperature measurement device at K, for measuring the temperature of preforms within the SBM production line.

Temperature of the heated preforms is one of the most important process parameters, determined by a large number of external variables, such as operator subjectivity, environmental changes, product line changeovers, and unplanned stops or starts.

Temperature variations can be a major cause of process faults and product abnormalities, leading to wastage, product deformation, and decreased productivity.

The device will be able for viewing on BMT’s stand for the duration of the show.

BMT will also reveal its ground-breaking new temperature measurement device for the stretch blow moulding industry, which advances beyond BMT’s current stand-alone THERMOscan3D and proposes multiple innovations in both its technology, application and user scenario.

Blow Moulding Technologies – Hall 5 / A25