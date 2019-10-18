Borealis is “stepping up collaboration” with customers and value chain partners

Borealis says its theme “Building tomorrow together” at K 2019 means collaboration with partners and customers, renewed dedication to Value Creation through Innovation, and promoting increased mindfulness with regard to plastics circularity.

Borealis is introducing Borcycle, an ever-evolving recycling technology which transforms plastic waste streams into value-adding, versatile recycled polyolefins (rPO).

Borcycle MF1981SY, containing over 80 per cent recycled material and designed for use in household appliances, will be the first of several new rPO compound launches.

Bosch vacuum cleaner parts made with this new compound are on display at K.

Existing post-consumer recyclate (PCR) grades currently marketed as Daplen, including those used for automotive applications, will be rebranded as Borcycle.

Furthermore, at K Borealis and Borouge are supporting the global automotive industry by engineering lighter weight, high-performance solutions for a growing range of automotive parts.

The flagship model, NIO ES8, of the Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO, consists of numerous interior and exterior parts produced using innovative Daplen and Fibremod compounds.

Other automotive highlights at K 2019 include the launch of the next generation of Fibremod Carbon solutions based on second-use carbon fibre. Two new low-density material solutions, Fibremod CG210SY and Fibremod CD211SY, offer better surface aesthetics and mechanical properties.

Borealis, Borouge, and Henkel have also collaborated on the development of novel and highly circular flexible packaging solutions, with two stand-up pouches combine virgin polyethylene (PE) and high amounts of PCR.

Henkel

One pouch developed in the course of this value chain co-operation contains 30 per cent Ecoplast-produced PCR, and will be showcased at the joint K 2019 stand.

“Stepping up collaboration with our customers and value chain partners has enabled us to take great strides towards a more circular economy of plastics,” said Borealis CEO Alfred Stern.

“We are proud and pleased to be able to showcase at the K 2019 the most recent success stories generated in cooperation. In every field of endeavour – from consumer packaging to automotive, to mechanical recycling and beyond – we are applying our circular mind-set to designing, developing, and bringing to the market novel polyolefins-based solutions with enhanced circularity. We look forward to sharing these innovations with our visitors at K 2019.”