BOY to demonstrate servo-electric drive for injection moulding machines at K 2019

BOY has, for the first time, offered an optional servo-electric drive for the injection unit of its injection moulding machines, and will present it at K 2019.

The option is available for machine sizes from BOY 60 E to BOY 125 E, with the injection and metering movements being electromechanically driven by two servomotors.

The primary advantage of the eSP technology is the independent operation of the injection unit.

The rotational and axial movements of the new Servo-Plast-Unit are carried out by two servomotors, completely independent of the machine hydraulics, which is an advantage for short cycle times and high metering quantities.

BOY will be demonstrating this drive alternative on a BOY 100 E at K 2019, Hall 13, Booth A43.