Brückner Maschinebau to release new BOPE film line concepts at K 2019

Brücker Maschinebau is to introduce two new cine concepts for the production of BOPE films at K 2019.

The focus is on mono-material film with superior mechanical and optical properties, which will be able to substitute previous multi-layer films made from different materials.

These are ideal for use in new, single-origin packaging, and guarantees good sortability in waste separation and optimal recycling.

The new lines also have the flexibility to produce BOPP films, and as the demand for innovative BOPE films is starting to develop, film producers will be able to react flexibly to market trends.

The line makes the production of extremely thin functional layers within the nano-range possible, and due to the extreme thinness, the layers don’t disrupt the sorting and recycling, but cater for an improved adherence during metallising and excellent barriers in combinations with the equally thin but effective aluminium oxide coating.