Brückner Servtec at K 2019

At the K2019, Brückner Servtec will present enhanced digital service solutions with modules for service requests, spare parts inquiries, communication and line documentation.

Brückner ONE service products feature a Secured Remote Access to the line for highest data security.

For quick and flexible troubleshooting, the Brückner ONE Support module offers an advanced support handling system for technical service requests regarding electrical, mechanical and process support.

The Brückner ONE Parts module allows a rapid and simple identification and inquiry of film stretching line spare parts.

Brückner ONE Com allows flexible interaction between the Brückner service team and the customer and the Brückner ONE Docu provides a paperless and simple-to-use online technical line documentation.