Braskem, Kautex Maschinebau, and Erema to demonstrate closed plastic loop at K 2019

Braskem, Kautex Maschinebau, and Erema will come together at K 2019 to show their closed plastic loop initiative.

The companies will showcase solutions for every step within the plastics recycling process, including recycling technologies, as well as software tools and engineering and integration services for plastics recycling projects.

At K, Braskem will provide Kautex with its innovative bioplastic PE and PCR for the production of three layer HDPE bottles with a foamed middle layer,

The vault will be a bottle in which the processed virgin and PCR material has drastically reduced CO2 footprint in comparison to conventional products.

The bottles will then be handed over to Erema for recycling, thereby completing the loop.

Andreas Lichtenauer, Managing Partner of Kautex, said: “We regard the promotion of plastics recycling and working with our partners to optimise material cycles as an important responsibility of our company.”