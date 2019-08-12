Bunting to focus on metal seperation from virgin and recycled plastics at K 2019

Removing metal from virgin and recycled plastics is the focus on the Bunting Magnetic stand at K.

Bunting will have application experts from the UK, Italy, and the USA at the stand to help with product application questions.

Visitors to the stand will see both standard and manual-clean designs, all utilising the highest strength Neodymiom Iron Boron Magnets.

Also, on display in Europe for the first time, is the new Hi-Temp Drawer Filter Magnet Model FF350.

The FF350 Model enables processing material at the higher temperatures experienced when mounted directly to the inlet of injection moulding machines.

Demonstrations on the stand will show the detection and rejection of small non-ferrous metal by the quickTRON 03R and Machine Mounted All-Metal detectors.

Visitors will also see displayed examples of the Pneumatic In-Line Magnet and Torpedo In-Line Magnet, used to remove ferrous metal from pneumatically conveyed plastics.

Simon Ayling, Bunting Europe’s Managing Director, said: “Bunting’s experience in solving metal contamination issues in the plastics sector is second to none. Separation technology used in the manufacture of virgin materials has been adapted and developed for the rapidly growing recycling sector.”

“Without removing metal from waste, the recycling of plastic is simply not possible. At the K 2019 show, we look forward to meeting companies in the plastics sector and helping them address and solve their metal contamination problems.Bunting is situated in Hall 10, Stand J47