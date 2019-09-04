BUSS to introduce new models at K 2019

BUSS is to unveil its new COMPEO 88 and COMPEO 110 kneaders for plastics and elastomers at K 2019, adding two higher throughput models to the COMPEO range of compounding systems.

They join the smaller COMPEO 55 which was launched to the market around a year ago.

All three models are available with process lengths from 13 L/D to 25 L/D, with the model size indicating the screw diameter.

BUSS will present the COMPEO 110 in Hall 16, Stand A59, as well as a downstream side feeder alongside their new conical twin screw discharge unit.

In this configuration the system is suitable for, among other things, for compounding filled and reinforced thermoplastics, including natural fibre-reinforced and bio-based plastics as well as HFFR cable compounds.