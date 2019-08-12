Campetella to show robot systems and automated solutions at K 2019

Campetella will be demonstrating its expertise in the field of industrial automation with a wide range of new and enhanced robot systems, handling equipment and fully automated manufacturing solutions at K 2019.

Campetella will also exhibit an X-Series Modula for the IML decoration of coffee capsules made of home compostable material at Hall 12, Stand C20.

× Expand Mehnert Harald

This is a four-cavity application with a total cycle time of six seconds, and robot cycle time of 5.1 seconds, and an IMM interlock time of 0.9 seconds.

Sales Manager Elia Campetella, said: “Combining and linking proven components systematically and imaginatively we build complex automation solutions, based on our many years of experience and designed to meet new customer requirements.”

”For many years we have been enjoying very successful cooperations with German and other European IMM manufacturers. Many active relationships with customers have arisen from personal contacts.”

“In order to expand these advantages to a pan-European scale, further investments were made in qualified service personnel and in sales.”

“We are looking forward to the new tasks and challenges which we will master with the know-how we have acquired over decades.”