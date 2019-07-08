Clariant Masterbatches initiative aims to make plastics packaging more sustainable

Clariant’s Packaging Market Segment within the Masterbatches Business Unit is working to help brand owners and packaging producers realise their objectives for creating packaging that is more environmentally friendly.

Clariant will offer solutions in four areas at K show, including developing packaging that is designed to be highly recyclable, making plastics packaging that can be re-used easily, supporting use of bio-based polymers and increasing acceptance of compostable packaging.

Clariant believes recycling is already recovering large volumes of plastic waste for reintroduction to the marketplace as new packaging, but there are still major challenges for increased use of post-consumer resin (PCR).

The company is working to overcome them in several ways including new oxygen-scavenging additive masterbatches, which reduce the need for multi-layer, multi- material packaging to extend shelf-life of packaged goods. With only one material involved, the plastic is more readily recyclable.

CESA-IR additive masterbatches are now available to make dark-coloured plastics visible to the near-infrared (NIR) sensors used in the polymer sorting systems so they can be effectively recycled.

Clarient will also discuss its innovative liquid masterbatches, which make it possible to reduce the carbon footprint of complex logistic and heavy inventories.

The company is also working hard to further improve the shelf life of biopolymers, such as PLA, and the aesthetic of these materials, with a range of vibrant colours that help to preserve and enhance brand identity.

“Plastics packaging is a vital resource for brand owners and represents a safe way to deliver products to the consumer in optimal condition,” said Alessandro Dulli, Clariant Masterbatches Global Head of Packaging.

“Packaging also plays an important role in brand differentiation and brand identity. We must not forget that it is important that industry and consumers work to create a more sustainable packaging model. No single player can achieve these goals alone. They require the collaboration of all stakeholders and that is what we are working toward in this new intiative.”

Clariant leaders and partners will be at its “Symphony of Collaboration” K 2019 media event on October 16.