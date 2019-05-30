CMT Materials to showcase HYTAC Syntactic Foam at K 2019

CMT Materials, the leading provider of plug-assist materials for the thermoforming industry, will showcase its range of HYTAC syntactic foams at the upcoming K 2019 show, which runs from the 16th to 23rd October in Düsseldorf.

In Hall 3/G83, CMT Materials will highlight the latest innovative plug-assist materials HYTAC C1R and HYTAC XTL, which have recently enjoyed strong market acceptance.

Data-driven studies on the economic impact of plug material selection show that consistency and repeatability can be achieved in thermoforming, according to CMT.

In particular, HYTAC plug assists play a key role by helping processors manage wall thickness variation, reduce starting gauge, and improve cycle times.

Terry Woldorf, Managing Director for CMT Materials, said: “These more complex polymers require more sophisticated plug assists beyond our traditional customer favourites.”

“In some cases, there is a requirement for higher friction, in others it’s easier release, and in others still it is for our new thermoplastic syntactic that offers two times the toughness of B1X and a new cellular structure that yields a smoother surface for an unbreakable plug that doesn’t scratch soft plastics.”

At K, the company will feature HYTAC XTL plug assist which was developed to offer an improved surface quality after machining when compared to the company’s HYTAC B1X.

IT is the industry’s first and only material to combine the machined surface quality of an epoxy syntactic with the durability and dust-free machining of thermoplastic syntactic foam.

This is particularly important when working with sticky or transparent plastics due to the challenge of polishing thermoplastic syntactic materials.

CMT Materials will also feature HYTAC C1R, a copolymer plug assist formulated with a friction enhancer to carry plastic deep into a cavity or speciality detail.

C1R is easily machined and polished to a mirror-like finish for scratch-free forming.

HYTAC C1R also provide three to four times the toughness of epoxy-based syntactic foam, superb machinability, superior edge definition and detail, low thermal conductivity, and excellent material distribution.