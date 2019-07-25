Cold Jet to present new revolutionary dry ice blaster at K 2019

Cold Jet will present its new dry ice blasting technology, PCS 60, at K 2019, which features Cold Jet’s patented Particle Control System (PCS).

The PCS precisely cuts dry ice into diamond shaped particles in the exact dimensions chosen by the operator, allowing the user to have more versatility in their cleaning applications.

With the PCS, a plastics processor can use one machine to clean many types of surfaces, such as the surface of injection moulds, deburring and deflashing, to cleaning injection screws.

The machine features programmable and password-protected application recipes, allowing users to set and save blasting parameters, such as blast pressure, particle size and feed rate, increasing efficiency.

The optimised design, including a “straight through” air system and redesigned SureFlow feeding system, minimises air pressure loss and dry ice sublimation within the machine. This allows the user to maximise air supply yield and reduce dry ice waste.

The PCS 60 is IoT enabled via Cold Jet’s Industry 4.0 solution, Cold Jet CONNECT, which provides remote monitoring and diagnostics while allowing users to collect and manage data and employ tools for optimum performance and productivity.

The machine is also automation and integration capable via an optional accessory package, which enables the PCS 60 to be combined with a Cold Jet dry ice production unit and a robot for continuous and fully automated blasting.

The PCS 60 was also built to limit and reduce noise levels, incorporating technology and materials to accomplish this.

Gene Cooke III, President and CEO, Cold Jet, said: “The machine is the highest performing dry ice blaster available and features many technological advancements that are firsts in our industry. The PCS 60 continues Cold Jet’s tradition of leading the way and guiding our industry forward.”