Coperion K-Tron to exhibit next-generation of high accuracy vibratory feeding technology

Coperion K-Tron has announced a completely new K3 line of vibratory feeder for dry bulk solids which will exhibited at K 2019.

The innovative new feeder design features a unique, patent-pending drive system combined with an advanced control package.

The new K3 vibratory feeder is able to achieve accuracies averaging 35 per cent better over traditional vibratory technologies.

This revolutionary new generation of Coperion K-Tron loss-in-weight vibratory feeders offers gentle handling of the bulk material, higher accuracy, and faster product changeover, resulting in less product waste, less downtime, and better end product quality, as well as improved sustainability.