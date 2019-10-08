Coperion to present ADD-A-LOT multi-ingredient handling system at K 2019

Coperion will exhibit its ADD-A-LOT multi-ingredient handling system at K 2019, which enables fully automated recipe preparation that fulfils high demands for constant product quality, seamless documentation, and batch traceability.

The ADD-A-LOT’s central element is its feeding station with standardised storage containers, feeding unit, and mixing container.

The system controls transport of centrally stored components in both directions as well as precise feeding and mixing of additives, even in minute quantities.

Unlike manual manufacturing and delivery of premixes, the automated system enables maximum efficiency and control in premix manufacturing.

Within the system, barcode identification of the Intermediate Bulk Containers enables proper correlation during filling, whether from sacks, big bags, barrels, or even pneumatically executed, so that recipes and feeding constantly comply with specifications.

Thanks to its modular construction, the ADD-A-LOT system can also be expanded and modified as desired to meet specific customer need, allowing users to react quickly to changing demands upon formulation and batch size.

The ADD-A-LOT’s control are integrated into Coperion’s CPCC and WPC control systems, enabling recipe management, production planning, storage administration, as well as batch tracing and documentation using barcodes or RFID.