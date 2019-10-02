Coperion to present C-Beyond 4.0 portfolio at K 2019

As part of its new C-Beyond 4.0 portfolio, Coperion will present digital concepts and applications for networked plastics production at K 2019.

Among these are a concept study addressing a uniform user interface for human-machine interfaces, which depict Industry 4.0 functionalities and are being gradually implemented into all Coperion extruders, compounding machines, and material handling systems for the compounding industry.

The intelligent support programmes include intelligent diagnosis and monitoring functions that contribute to increased productivity and machine availability, which will be on display at K on iPads.

Markus Schmudde, Leader of R&D for Compounding and Extrusion at Coperion, said: “Coperion is supporting the plastics industry on its path to digital production using Industry 4.0-capable interfaces, interoperability, and intelligent diagnosis and monitoring functions.”

“Beginning in January 2020, the Smart Machine Features will be integrated into the extruder controls. The new graphical user interface will be implemented next year, first into our new extruder controls, and then further applications will follow.”

“The new Overall Equipment Effectiveness app, as well as the Intelligent Spare Parts Catalogue, will likewise be available to our customers.”