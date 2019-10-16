× Covestro launches new interior concept for future mobility

Developed with industry partners, Covestro unveiled the premium interior concept, featuring innovative seating concepts, smart surfaces and personalised lighting.

Covestro has unveiled a new, premium interior vehicle concept designed for the shift towards autonomous vehicles, electric cars and shared travel.

Making its premiere at the K 2019 trade show in Düsseldorf, the concept features multi-sensor infotainment systems, conferencing capability, innovative seating concepts, smart surfaces and personalised lighting.

The car is designed to showcase how plastics will be an integral part of the vehicles used for travel in the coming years.

"The car of the future is fully networked and is seamlessly integrated into everyday life, where it provides the user with new experiences and the greatest possible autonomy," explained Jochen Hardt from Global Marketing Mobility at Covestro.

At the unveiling of the prototype, he added: "Modern materials and technologies have paved the way for this. Covestro is a leading player here. In cooperation with partners, we keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible."

The concept focuses equally on functionality, comfort and design, but also on efficiency and light weight. Covestro says its high tech materials open up a “kaleidoscope of new possibilities” for many different components.

Special highlights in the vehicle include a three-dimensional multifunctional display, made using Makrolon Ai polycarbonate and Makrofol polycarbonate film. A combination of In Mould Decoration (IMD) and Film Insert Moulding (FIM) provides for the surface design and durability.

As this is a concept for autonomous and shared travel, the classic function of the driver’s seat has been replaced with new, moving seats that useCovestro’s Maezio polycarbonate composites for aesthetic appeal and robust structure.

Covestro’s INSQIN technology is also used for the interior coatings, allowing light to shine through the coated surface and creating a new type of ambient lighting.