Covestro presents the recyclable sneaker

Covestro says it will demonstrate that trendy and functional shoes can be made from a single material type at K 2019.

The company will present sneakers, designed by Chinese shoe designer Axis Liu, that are made entirely of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).

The option to recycle the concept sneaker is not the only reason why it sets new standards in terms of sustainability, says Covestro.

It contains TPU types of the Desmopan eco range, whose carbon content partly originates from biomass.

Other types like the Desmopan 37385A in use are based on polyethercarbonate polyols, which Covestro produces from CO2 using an innovative technology and sells under the name cardyon.

TPU fibres as material for the shoe upper are soft and extremely durable and Covestro’s fibres can be dyed almost any colour, making them a unique product.

Midsoles made of foamed or expanding TPU provides maximum comfort and protects against fatigue, with the outer soles made of TPU, this makes them particularly abrasion- and slip-resistant.

× Expand Covestro

Coatings and films made of TPU can effectively protect the shoe upper against mechanical stress and moisture.

TPU artificial leather also stands out in regards to recyclability compared to its substitutes and allows for a broad range of styles and applications.

Also shoe eyelets, logos, quarters, toe caps and heels can be successfully made with Desmopan.

“The advantage of sustainability does not mean that any compromises have to be made in the properties or the design of the shoe,” explained Wilson Chan, TPU expert at Covestro in the Asia-Pacific region.