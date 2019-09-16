Covestro to focus on digitalisation and sustainability at K 2019

Covestro will be presenting information on the subject of building insulation at K 2019.

According to Covestro the insulating performance of Polyurethane (PU) and polyisocyanurate (PIR) rigid foams is at least 30 percent higher than that of conventional insulating materials such as expanded polystyrene (EPS), rock wool or glass wool.

As a result, their use facilitates space-saving insulation thicknesses, making the materials ideal for maximising the living space in buildings.

PIR foams are mechanically more robust and achieve better fire protection classifications than PU rigid foam.

× Expand Covestro Covestro rigid foam expert Stefan Hopf is inspecting a metal sandwich panel.

With its Digital technical Services (DtS), Covestro supports customers in the optimised production of sandwich panels by means of digitalisation.

Covestro is currently developing new formulations based on the so-called fourth generation of propellants ("HFOs"). The aim is to further reduce thermal conductivity compared to pentane. As a result, the lambda value can be reduced by around four points, for example from 0.023 W/m·K to 0.019 W/m·K.

In addition, the focus is on new systems for improved customer competitiveness and a new generation of plastic casting rakes for faster panel production.

Covestro also uses alternative raw materials for its production to reduce its own dependence on fossil resources and is working intensively on the development of a CO2-based raw material for PU rigid foam.

In the framework of the Carbon4PUR research project, a consortium of 14 partners from seven countries led by Covestro investigates how flue gas from the steel industry can be used to produce polyurethanes in a particularly efficient and sustainable way. This will save crude oil, the raw material used in conventional methods.