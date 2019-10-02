Covestro to present prototype for convenient production of insoles using 3D printing

Covestro will present its prototype for a new application of Covestro materials for additive manufacturing at K 2019.

The 3D orthopedic insoles are efficiently produced using an automated and completely digitalised process that generates also no waste.

The part in question is in the form of a 3D file that can be sent anywhere in the world, and on site a printer will use this data to produce the physical product, regardless of whether only a single individualised sole or millions of soles have to be produced.

Patrick Rosso, Head of Additive Manufacturing at Covestro, said: “TPU is the material of choice for this application thanks to its favourable range of properties.”

“In particular, our TPU products cover a wide range of hardness. The hardness can also be adjusted by changing the printing structure.”

“This allows manufacturers to print shoe insoles that are completely custom-made, with hard or soft contact areas.”

