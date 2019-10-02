Covestro to present prototype for convenient production of insoles using 3D printing

Covestro will present its prototype for a new application of Covestro materials for additive manufacturing at K 2019.

The 3D orthopedic insoles are efficiently produced using an automated and completely digitalised process that generates also no waste.

At K 2019 Covestro will present 3D-printed orthopedic insoles for shoes. They are efficiently produced from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) using an automated and completely digitalized process that generates almost no waste.

The part in question is in the form of a 3D file that can be sent anywhere in the world, and on site a printer will use this data to produce the physical product, regardless of whether only a single individualised sole or millions of soles have to be produced.

Patrick Rosso, Head of Additive Manufacturing at Covestro, said: “TPU is the material of choice for this application thanks to its favourable range of properties.”

“In particular, our TPU products cover a wide range of hardness. The hardness can also be adjusted by changing the printing structure.”

“This allows manufacturers to print shoe insoles that are completely custom-made, with hard or soft contact areas.”