Davis-Standard and Maillefer to highlight new technology at K 2019

Davis-Standard, LLC, and Maillefer will be showcasing new technology at K 2019.

A range of extrusion and converting technology will be shown, highlighting the ways Davis-Standard, Maillefer, Brampton Engineering, and Thermoforming Systems LLC deliver technology, value market expertise to customers.

Davis-Standard’s support of a circular economy in terms of sustainable processing practices, waste reduction, and alternative polymer use will be at the forefront.

Highlights of the display will include the DS Activ-Check, Bluebox, elastomer developments, and profile capabilities.

Jim Murphy, Davis-Standard President and CEO, said: “The K show is a tremendous opportunity to connect with our global customer base.”

“Our exhibit will highlight an excellent cross-section of technology at our booth. We will also share progress on our product lines and continual efforts to improve customer service responsiveness.”

“K 2019 will also mark the second anniversary of our second anniversary of our acquisition of Maillefer. This partnership has significantly broadened Davis-Standard’s reach and capabilities throughout Europe and the MEA regions.”