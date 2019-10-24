Davis-Standard delighted as sales exceed $17 Million at K2019

Davis-Standard has announced that participation at K2019 resulted in sales over $17 million USD (approximately £13.2million GBP).

This was the first time Davis-Standard exhibited at K with the newest members of its global brand, Maillefer, Brampton Engineering and TSL. The company believes each has added a new dimension to Davis-Standard’s robust line of equipment and aftermarket services.

The new orders represent the full spectrum of Davis-Standard’s product lines, including orders for pipe and tube systems, blown film systems and coating and lamination systems. In addition to complete lines, there are several developing projects for equipment and technology upgrades to existing product lines.

“Our K booth exceeded expectations with productive customer meetings, new sales and promising leads,” said Jim Murphy, Davis-Standard President and CEO.

“Our brand message ‘Where your ideas take shape’ has resonated with customers as we work to build and promote sustainable solutions that support the circular economy. We anticipate additional business as result of K in the months ahead.”