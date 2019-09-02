Davis-Standard to show aftermarket and technical services at K 2019

Davis-Standard will exhibit its full range of global aftermarket and technical services at K 2019.

These include options for increasing productivity, reducing waste, and strengthening product quality.

Davis-Standard will show examples of readily stocked spare parts and support for heritage brands around the world, which includes technology upgrades to improve existing line performance with new feedscrew designs, controls, and consulting services.

Equipment upgrade, replacement parts, global field services, custom engineering, research and technical services, and a 24/7 customer hotline service have enabled Davis-Standard to support customer needs in a cost-effective and timely manner.