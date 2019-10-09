DIT and the BPF provide meeting space for British visitors at K 2019

The Department for International Trade (DIT) and the British Plastics Federation (BPF) have announced that the upcoming K 2019 exhibition in Dusseldorf, Germany will feature a UK Visitors Networking Area.

For the first time DIT and the BPF have supplied a dedicated area to help meet the needs of the UK visitors and to allow businesses to meet with DIT staff during the show.

K 2019 will feature over eighty UK exhibitors and many more British visitors, therefore the designated area will be available for UK visitors to host short business meetings, part of the British Pavilion in Hall 5, stand A25.

On day one of the K show, there will be a drinks reception hosted at the British Visitors Networking Area with a welcome address by DIT and plenty of opportunities for networking with British companies. The reception will take place 4:30pm-6pm.

British visitors who wish to pre-book a table for a meeting within the UK Visitors Networking Area can e-mail Justyna Elliott at the BPF on Jelliott@bpf.co.uk.

Alternatively, they can come and use the space without booking – subject to availability.