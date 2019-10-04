Dow to present new ADCOTE L76-500 high-solids adhesive for high speed metal lamination at K 2019

Dow is expanding its portfolio of solvent-based adhesives with the new ADCOTE L56-500 high-solids adhesive, opening new opportunities beyond traditional metal-to-film lamination.

Designed to work on a broad range of medium performance applications and packaging structures, the innovative adhesive offers up to 55 per cent high solids content in application, enabling converters to improve production efficiency and lamination speed while reducing energy costs and emissions.

Izzat Midani, Marketing Manager EMEA at Dow Packaging and Speciality Plastics, said: “Converters operate in an increasingly competitive market, facing material and processing cost pressures."

“With the new ADCOTE high-solids adhesive we are providing our customers the opportunity to boost their competitiveness in the market with an efficient yet sustainable solution.”

Daniele Vinci, Application Technology Leader for Adhesives EMEA at Dow Packaging and Speciality Plastics, said: “With the new ADCOTE high-solids adhesive, Dow delivers on specific customer requirements with sustainable production in mind.”

“The high solid content in application of the new adhesive enables low solvent emissions and reduced energy costs. In addition, the low monomer content qualifies it for an H351 free label and delivers a balanced PAA decay, while being free of Bisphenol A.”