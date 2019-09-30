Dow to showcase design for recyclability packaging portfolio at K 2019

Dow will showcase a comprehensive suite of products and capabilities at K 2019 that can help brand owners and converters to address recyclability targets with flexible PE packaging.

Jointly developed with more than 20 companies, 30 packaging prototypes enabled by Dow’s Pack Studios will be on display at K.

Designed for recyclability, these prototypes represent different food, home, and personal care packaging applications, using Dow’s resins, coatings, and adhesives on the most common extrusion and packaging machinery.

Romain Cazenave, EMEA Marketing Director for Dow’s Packaging and Speciality Plastics business, said: “Plastic packaging designed for recyclability offers multiple opportunities to help address the European Commission’s recycling targets as well as the industry’s sustainability commitments.”

“With this unique offering, we can help provide brand owners and converters with complementary and combinable PE-based technologies, shelf-appeal, and consumer experience as well as production efficiency at high level.”

Peter Sandkuehler, Global Application Technology Leader, said: “At Pack Studios, we are able to give customers and industry comprehensive support in designing, testing, and validating fully functioning PE-based packaging for recyclability.”

“We have gathered technical and market expertise from across the packaging value chain to create this array of tailor-made solutions with global facilities to conceptualise, develop, and test ideas on site.”