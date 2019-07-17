DSM to showcase latest purpose-led innovations at K2019

Royal DSM will showcase some of its latest purpose-led innovations at K2019.

Exhibiting under the theme of ‘Bright Science. Brighter Living’, DSM will show how it is using its science-based competences to develop innovations to both address the needs of its customers and tackle the world’s major challenges.

DSM’s portfolio of conductive plastics enables the replacement of full-metal enclosures, with shielding efficiencies of around 40-60dB of plastic thickness, which protect from EMI, and can lead to weight reductions of up to 50 per cent.

× Expand DSM Engineering Plastics: Arnitel in non-pneumatic wheel

DSM’s expanded Arnitel co-polyester (E-TPEE) can be used in mid-soles of athletic footwear to deliver a high rebound rate of 75-80 per cent, compared to 65-70 per cent other materials such as E-TPU at same densities.

Arnitel, a family of high-performance thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), offers a unique combination of flexibility, high temperature resistance, strength and processing characteristics.

As such, Arnitel is increasingly being used as an alternative to conventional rubbers, reducing environmental impact and system costs.

At K2019 DSM will also be outlining opportunities of AM for automotive OEMs. From creating vehicles produced in comparatively low volumes to individual requirements and tastes, to production of spare parts.