DuPont to showcase cutting-edge innovation and solutions at K 2019

DuPont Transportation & Industrial will showcase cutting-edge solutions and technology-based innovation at K 2019.

DuPont will present innovation-driven solutions for ground-breaking product applications in the areas of advanced mobility, enabled connections, and smarter healthcare.

Randy Stone, President of DuPont Transportation & Industrial, said: “Through our worldwide network of innovation and technical centres, we work closely with our customers to deliver the solutions that meet their market challenges and needs.”

“From idea to design and to production, we are proud to offer our customers unparalleled technical knowledge and expertise.”

DuPont will be at K Show in Hall 6, Stand C43.