EconCore to exhibit advanced honeycomb technology at K 2019

EconCore will be featuring its patented production technology that allows companies to produce performance to weight optimised products at K 2019.

The patented ThermHex technology has been licensed to numerous companies around the world.

Applications for the technology include automotive, commercial transportation, industrial packaging, and building and construction with the number of users continuously increasing.

EconCore’s subsidiary company based in Germany, ThermHex Waben – which is co-exhibiting at K 2019 - is progressing the commercialisation of ‘Organosandwich’ materials.

These materials are sandwich panels, which have continuous glass fibre reinforced polymer skins laminated over polypropylene honeycomb cores within the continuous in-line production process.

Tomasz Czarnecki, COO at EconCore said: “Our aim is to continuously improve upon the technology to further develop the process and open new application possibilities. EconCore is excited to exhibit at K 2019 for the second time. We are looking forward to engaging into discussions with market leaders oriented towards innovation, performance and sustainability, and who want to ensure their long-term positioning on the market.”