EconCore will exhibit new lightweight honeycomb solutions at K 2019

EconCore will showcase its new lightweight honeycomb solutions for various industries at K 2019 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

EconCore’s patented ThermHex technology has been licensed to various market leading companies around the world, in a range of applications including automotive and transportation, industrial packaging, and building and construction.

The high-speed, high-efficiency continuous process produces honeycombs from a wide range of thermoplastics and laminates them in-line with skin materials of various types, including polypropylene, other thermoplastics, composites and metals.

The combination of thermoplastic honeycomb cores and different skin types, results in materials with good qualities, including excellent rigidity, strength and impact resistance.

“Our aim is to continuously improve upon the technology to further develop the process and open new application possibilities,” said Tomasz Czarnecki, COO at EconCore.

“EconCore is excited to exhibit at K 2019 for the second time. We are looking forward to engaging into discussions with market leaders oriented towards innovation, performance and sustainability, and who want to ensure their long-term positioning on the market.”

EconCore’s subsidiary company based in Germany, ThermHex Waben, which is co-exhibiting at K 2019, is advancing with commercialisation of Organosandwich materials.

These are sandwich panels, which have continuous glass fibre reinforced polymer skins laminated over polypropylene honeycomb cores within the continuous in-line production process.

“With the Organosandwich we enable cost-reducing lightweight automotive parts to reduce fuel consumption, which has a positive effect on CO2 emissions and the environment” says Dr. Pflug, CEO of ThermHex Waben and EconCore.