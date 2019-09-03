ENGEL and Heraeus collaboration to be shown at K 2019

ENGEL and Heraeus have managing to reduce cycle times by up to 70 per cent comparted with previous production solutions for the processing of amorphous metals in injection moulding.

In doing so, the two system partners have opened the door to these alloys with truly special qualities entering large-scale production for a wide assortment of end uses.

For the production of two-component housing demo parts at K, ENGEL is combining a victory 120 AMM with an insert 60V/45 vertical injection moulding machine, which is equipped with a two-station rotary table.

The manufacturing cell is fitted with both an ENGEL viper linear robot and an ENGEL easix articulated robot for the fully automated production process.

Garhard Dimmler, Senior Vice President of Product R&D at ENGEL Austria, said: “Fully automated hybrid production is unlocking huge potential, especially for the consumer electronics industry.”

“Our development work has confirmed that, in multi-component injection moulding, it is possible to create stable combinations not only of silicone, but also of other elastomers and thermoplastics with Amloy materials.”