ENGEL medical at K 2019

ENGEL has split the process of producing housing parts for medical devices using two-component injection moulding.

The company will showcase this at the K 2019 trade fair.

“The key thing with housing parts is the cooling time,” explains Dr. Georg Steinbichler, senior vice president of research and development for technologies at ENGEL AUSTRIA.

“Since the wall thickness cannot be decreased for stability reasons, conventional one-component production leaves no opportunity to reduce the cycle time. But in the two-component process, we inject two thin layers, each of which quickly cools. Since both injection moulding steps are carried out at the same time, overall production efficiency increases.”

A Hack Formenbau 8-cavity Vario Spinstack mould on the cleanroom version of an all-electric e-motion 310H/170W/160 combi injection moulding machine is used for this purpose at ENGEL’s stand.

Due to the two-component process a sight glass can be added to the opaque housing right as it is being injection moulded.

Produced in a two-component process, the housing parts for medical devices require a shorter cycle time.

The two-component precision mould is fully servoelectric in its operation and is the first to use a software programme newly developed by ENGEL.

This allows the servoelectric movements to be controlled in the same way as those of hydraulic systems.

The company will also showcase the ENGEL compact cell, which is the key reason for the production unit’s compact design.

For fully automated operation, it includes the box changer into which the viper speed deposits the injection moulded parts.

Despite being home to all the automation components, the compact cell is still significantly slimmer than a standard safety guarding.