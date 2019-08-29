ENGEL Plasticising Systems with new products at K 2019

ENGEL is to present its extensive plasticising portfolio at K 2019.

As a provider of tailor-made, integrated system solutions, ENGEL is also adapting the plasticising unit to the specific requirements of the respective application.

Products that will be shown at K include the Physical Foaming Screw, developing specifically for structural foam moulding, and the Long Glass Fibre Screw, which offers maximum plasticising consistency when processing rod granules, and reduces fibre breakage.

Günther Klammer, Head of the Plasticising Systems Division at ENGEL Austria, said: “We ensure that even new materials can be processed even faster and to even higher quality standards despite what are in part increasing stresses on mechanical components.”