ENGEL to demonstrate a range of challenging industry applications for the automotive industry at K 2019

ENGEL will demonstrate a range of challenging industry applications, including functionalised surfaces and lighting technology for the automotive industry at K 2019.

ENGEL has two extensively tried-and-tested technologies used for the processing of both functional and design foils, foilmelt and clearmelt.

The company will demonstrate the flexibility of this production-ready, roll-to-roll IMD injection-moulding process by producing complex, three-dimensional sample parts with different decor on a victory 1060/300 injection moulding machine with an integrated viper 20 linear robot.

The joint development by system partners ENGEL, Leonhard Kurz, Schöfer and Isosport Verbundbauteile makes it possible to thermoform, back inject and die-cut a limitless selection of surface systems from roll to roll in the mould in this one-step process.

It is possible to process both multi-layer foil systems with paint film surfaces, as well as structured, backlightable and functionalised foils with capacitive electronics.

In addition to typical materials such as ABS, PC and PC/ABS, it is also possible to use PP and recycled material for back injection.

To highlight the great potential, an all-electric and tie-bar-less e-motion 310/120 TL injection moulding machine will be producing LEDs at K.

At the K show, ENGEL will be mixing recycled material in the form of plant scrap shredded together with the foil.

ENGEL has further increased the foilmelt technology’s degree of integration for K 2019, with the contouring process taking place directly in-mould. As a result, an external laser station is no longer needed, cutting out an entire step of the process.

ENGEL is demonstrating a second IMD application (IMD PUR) at its partner Leonhard Kurz’s stand, where sample parts based on front panels are produced via the clearmelt process on a duo 2460/900 injection moulding machine with an easix articulated robot.

The clearmelt process involves refining the surface using a polyurethane top coat, which is especially effective in exterior use due to its highly glossy and scratch-resistant properties.