ENGEL to extend range of temperature control units at K 2019

ENGEL is to expand its range of e-temp temperature control units at K 2019, with the release of an XL variant.

The new variant reduces the footprint required for mould temperature control, thereby simultaneously improving efficiency.

It has been upgraded with a higher pump capacity, making it possible for one temperature control unit to replace several smaller temperature control units that operates at the same temperature, effectively reduced the footprint.

At the same time, the piping requirements, energy consumption, and investment and maintenance costs are also all reduced.

In addition to pump capacity, the maximum available heat output has increased.

With the XL, this is optionally 16 or 32 kW, up from 8 or 16 kW in the smaller e-temp models.