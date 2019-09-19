ENGEL to launch new option for premium version of its e-flomo electronic temperature control water manifold system at K

ENGEL will exhibit its e-flomo premium electronic temperature control water manifold system with a new feature at K 2019.

The company is offering a new option for the premium version of its e-flomo electronic temperature control water manifold system: automated sequential blowing out of the manifold channels.

Automating the blow-out process accelerates the mould set-up and minimises the risk of residual water in the temperature-control channels.

This extends the maintenance intervals for the mould and reduces maintenance costs.

In the premium version, the ENGEL e-flomo electronic temperature control water manifold system is optionally capable of automatically blowing out the manifold channels in the injection mould.

A further benefit results when mounting the mould. The new feature ensures optimum ventilation of the temperature-control channels, ensuring premium part quality from the outset.

“Mould temperature control has a significant influence on the efficiency and quality of the injection moulding process,” said Klaus Tänzler, Product Manager Temperature Control at ENGEL AUSTRIA.

“ENGEL's connected temperature control solution makes it possible to combine maximum temperature stability with maximum productivity and energy efficiency.”