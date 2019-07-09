ENGEL to produce demo car parts at K2019

K2019 will see ENGEL take the next big development step in the large-series production of thermoplastic-based lightweight composites.

At the show in Dusseldorf, the injection moulding machine manufacturer and systems solutions provider will be using the organomelt process to produce demo parts that reflect the latest innovations for car door modules.

The production cell ENGEL will be exhibiting is the first in the world to use infrared radiation to heat up and form three organic sheets of differing thicknesses, as well as shaping a high-quality visible surface in the same injection moulding process stage.

The system will be equipped with three ENGEL easix articulated robots all operating at the same time, which is another debut feature.

Dr Norbert Muller, Head of ENGEL’s Center for Lightweight Composite Technologies, said: “Thermoplastic composites are growing in importance when it comes to lightweighting in the automotive industry.”

“Returning composite components to the material loop at the end of their service life it one of the priorities for ongoing development in the electric vehicle sector. Thermoplastic solutions are now becoming an increasingly frequent method, even within aircraft construction.”