ENGEL to show e-mac 280 at K 2019

ENGEL is to takes its e-mac 280 to the packaging floor at K 2019, allowing for an even more granular performance gradation for the packaging industry in all-electric use cases.

Tube collars made from HDPE with a total shot weight of 81.6 grams are being produced on an all-electric e-mac 740/280 injection moulding machine, using a 48-cavitiy mould by Sibo.

The cycle time is eight seconds, and therefore precisely in the range in which the e-mac has its maximum efficiency benefits.

Friedrich Mairhofer, Product Manager for Electrical Machines at ENGEL, said: “The e-mac combines very high energy efficiency and precision with a particularly compact design and comparatively low investments costs.”

“With its performance features, the e-mac is the most cost-effective solution for many packaging applications with a cycle time of more than six seconds.”

In the high-speed, all-electric high-performance range, with cycle times of less than six seconds, ENGEL’s e-motion series and e-cap machines, which are tailored to caps and closures applications, meet a wide range of market requirements with the highest precision and cost-effectiveness.

Together, the two series cover a clamping force range from 300 to 6,5000 kN and achieve cycle times of less than two seconds.

Both the e-motion and e-cap machines are equipped with encapsulated toggle levers and a clean linear platen guide, which makes them ideal for strictly regulated production areas and cleanrooms in the foods and medical technology industries.