ENGEL will exhibit commitment to circular economy at K 2019

Circular Economy is one of the focus topics at K 2019 and is also the ‘green thread’ running through ENGEL’s K Show appearance.

At K 2019, five exhibits will demonstrate ENGEL’s contribution as an injection moulding manufacturer and system solutions provider.

Its focus will be on processing recycled material, improving process stability, and the trend towards design for recycling.

Günther Klammer, head of the Plasticising Systems division and Circular Economy expert at ENGEL Austria, said: “The stability of the injection moulding processes is key to being able to use recycled materials also for higher quality products.”

“Intelligent assistance opens the door for recycled materials to a far broader range of applications.”

Dr Stefan Engleder, CEO of ENGEL Group, said: “It is my personal concern to contribute to establishing a circular economy for the plastics industry, which bears a global responsibility that can only be met by companies working together.”

“I therefore welcome the focus on Circular Economy at the most important international industry event. K will give this subject even more impetus.”

“Circular Economy is a worldwide challenge with different regional focuses. With our experience from Europe, we can contribute to people taking the first steps towards circular economy in other regions of the world, such as South America or Asia.”

“The closer enterprises cooperate along the value chain, the better this works. As an individual company, we have only limited influence here. The initiative networks the global players and thus gives more voice to our common concern.”