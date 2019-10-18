WATCH: EREMA presents circular economy live at the Circonomic Centre during K 2019

× EREMA presents circular economy live at the Circonomic Centre during K 2019

EREMA is presenting real best practice examples and exciting lighthouse projects - including live demonstrations of state-of-the-art recycling technology at the Circonomic Centre during K 2019.

The group is demonstrating the extensive capacity of the group companies to deliver fully integrated, advanced plastics recycling solutions.

With now seven companies and business units, EREMA, POWERFIL, KEYCYCLE, PURE LOOP, 3S, UMAC and PLASMAC, the EREMA Group is positioned to drive advancements in the circular economy around the world.

Injection moulding and film waste collected during the trade fair is being recycled and processed on site by EREMA, in cooperation with raw material manufacturers, processors, brand owners and recyclers.

EREMA is also presenting a number of “lighthouse“ projects which will show high quality end products made from recyclate sources .

The EREMA CIRCONOMIC CENTRE at K Show 2019 features an example of live circular economy engineering technology and the circular economy examples which include recycling and processing fishing nets into plastic boxes on premises.

"Circonomic is a word we created from circular and economy to express what we as the EREMA Group want to achieve, namely the integration of recycling know-how into the plastics value chain, so that our industry, the environment and society as a whole, can gain ecological and economic benefits from it", is how Manfred Hackl describes the objective of the presentations at the Circonomic Centre.

This has been explained to visitors to visitors live, directly on site using outstanding cooperation projects as an example.