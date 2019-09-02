Ettlinger to show new ERF 1000 high performance melt filter at K 2019

Ettlinger will unveil its new ERF 1000 high performance melt filter for very high throughputs in recycling applications for plastic materials at K 2019.

The four filter drums provide a total of 6280 cm2 of filtration surface, twice as much as the ERF 500, the previous top of the range model, and reliably removes foreign particles from polymer feedstock containing up to 18 per cent contaminants.

Both the ERF 1000 and ERF500 share the same compact footprint, and the new release means ERF filters are now available in four different sizes, starting with the ERF 200 for throughputs up to 800 kg per hour.

The filter is Ettlinger’s response to the accelerating industry trend in many parts of the world towards higher throughputs on the one hand and even higher qualities on the other, a trend triggered by the rising global demand for premium quality recycled materials for sophisticated applications.

Volker Neuber, Managing Director at Ettlinger, said: “Legal regulations, consumer and customer requirements irrespective of the industry, and rapidly increasing environmental awareness worldwide means the demand for recycled materials that close recycling loops is growing at an above average rate.”

“That applies not only to technical components but also to films and containers, for instance. Efficient filter that remove even the tiniest contaminants reliably without any disruptions to the process, even at high throughputs, are vital in order to produce those recycled materials economically. Ettlinger’s new ERF 1000 does precisely that.”