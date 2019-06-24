Evonik to present VESTENAMER process additive at K 2019

Evonik will present its new VESTENAMER process additive at K 2019, which allows waste rubber to be efficiently processed into a tough material that can be used again in a variety of applications such as road construction, sports, or playgrounds.

In the recycling of waste rubber, the addition of VESTENAMER is an application that has already proven its worth within the production from useful waste of rubber articles such as floor coverings, mats, and stand systems for signposting of roadworks and barriers.

Dr Peter Hannen, Market Development Manager for VESTENAMER, said: “As a process additive VESTENAMER improves the flowability of the rubber compound, as a result of which the material can be processed much more efficiently.”

“The reactivity and polymer structure of VESTENAMER are also important here, as both lead to a good network density between the rubber particles. This in turn positively impacts the mechanical properties.”

“In short, Evonik’s process additive improves both the cost effectiveness of processing and the quality of the rubber parts when rubber is recycled.”

Evonik will be at the at K 2019 in Dusseldorf, from October 16th to 23rd, at booth B28, Hall 6.