Evonik to showcase better living with high-performance polymers and additives at K2019

Evonik will present its portfolio of high-performance polymers and specialty additives at K 2019.

Its presence at the trade show is part of the company’s “Better Living with Evonik” campaign, which showcases how Evonik’s products and system solutions make our everyday lives safer, more comfortable, and healthier.

Evonik’s high-performance polymers portfolio encompasses its range of VESTAMID polyamides, which have been used in the automotive industry, in industrial production, and in consumer goods for over 50 years in some cases

This year marks the 40th anniversary of polyamide 12 elastomer (PEBA) and to celebrate, Evonik will be introducing a new member of the product line, whose transparency and gloss give designers far more freedom than they have ever had with PEBA.

× Expand Frau David, Team Werbeagentur High Performance Polymers Granulat, deep purple

VESTAMID polyamide 12 and polyamide 612 are the most widely used polyamides for automotive tubing, worldwide. New developments focus on conductive products and on applications for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Evonik also develops and manufactures polymer powders for 3D printing. VESTENAMER, a thermoplastic processing additive, allows efficient processing of waste rubber to a robust material and minimisation of the degradation of properties that is associated with the use of recyclates.