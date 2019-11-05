Extrusion lines for Rods and Plate a big hit at K 2019

K 2019 proved a successful show for extrusion machinery manufacturer Boston Matthews.

As well as a wide range of extrusion machinery on display, the company also highlighted its specific technology for Rod and Plate Extrusion.

Boston Matthew’s stand showcased a complete Rod Extrusion Line, which featured technology developed specifically for the extrusion of Rods, in particular PEEK and other high-temperature processing materials.

Differing from conventional tube and profile extrusion, the processing of these materials into void-free rods and plate requires very specific screw design, with die head flow configuration, precision pressure regulation technology, controlled temperature cooling regulation, and specific downstream equipment.

These systems have been developed and integrated by Boston Matthews to provide manufacturers of Engineering Polymers and Semi-Finished Products with a complete turn-key solution including producing a range of sizes, plate widths and thicknesses, rod diameters, multiple rods, and sawing to set lengths.

Simon Brookes, Managing Director of Boston Matthews, said: “The extrusion of void free rod and plate is an extremely specialised and complex process. This is further enhanced when processing very high temperature materials and blends especially very expensive materials such as PEEK."

“The ability to produce void free Rods and Plate ensure our customers are not only producing the highest quality Rod and Plate but are not producing expensive scrap.”