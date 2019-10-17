ExxonMobil launches new series of high-performance hydraulic oils at K 2019

× Expand ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil has launched a new series of high-performance hydraulic oils at K 2019.

The advanced Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series fluids are specifically formulated to deliver strong anti-wear performance and up to double oil life. They give plastics processors a viable way to cut costs, increase productivity and improve their environmental footprint by reducing waste.

Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series fluids are said to offer exceptional thermal and oxidation stability, enhanced corrosion protection and controlled demulsibility. Plus, their keep-clean performance protects critical components, such as tight tolerance servo and proportional valves found in many modern hydraulic systems.

Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series fluids are suitable for hydraulic systems requiring a high load-carrying capability and when thin oil-film corrosion protection is important. The fluids’ control over deposit build-up and sludge formation, even where small amounts of water are unavoidable, enable operators to select a single product for a range of applications – streamlining inventories.

“We are delighted to launch this major new product range at K, the world’s premier plastics fair,” said Inken Reuser, Offer Advisor at ExxonMobil. “The Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series was developed side-by-side with customers and equipment builders from the plastics sector. This has enabled us to formulate a product that delivers standout performance benefits that exceed even the most demanding equipment needs.”

Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series fluids have already passed the Bosch Rexroth hydraulic pump test and are certified as seal-compatible by Eaton. The fluids also meet the relevant requirements of both ISO and DIN industry standards.

“Approvals from two leading manufacturers of industrial hydraulics is a major achievement,” said added Reuser. “As part of its development, Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series was also recently trialed under real world conditions by an industrial operator. As a result of the trial, the operator was able to extend drain intervals and reduce sludge formation.”

The fluids’ advanced features and benefits are applicable to a range of industrial applications, including high clamping strength injection moulding machines and other plastics processing equipment.