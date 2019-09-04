ExxonMobil to introduce new sustainable solutions and innovative applications at K2019

ExxonMobil will showcase its sustainable solutions for a range of applications including packaging, automotive, consumer products, agriculture, building and construction, hygiene and personal care, and lubricants at K 2019.

The company will exhibit new full PE laminated packaging solutions, containing ExceedTM XP, ExceedTM and EnableTM performance PE polymers. These solutions aim to overcome the recycling issues typically associated with conventional laminated structures.

New technological advancements using recycled polyethylene (PE) in combination with performance PE polymers to produce a range of sustainable flexible film applications will also be showcased.

Rethink Recycle with VistamaxxTM performance polymers which allow low-cost recycled content utilization while targeting high-value applications.

New developments in colouring ExxtralTM performance polyolefins used for vehicle interiors beyond the dark/black and neutral colours that are currently available will be on display. A new PP colour spectrum is inspiring the creation of original design solutions for interior car parts, while maintaining the performance benefits.

“ExxonMobil continues to innovate through our technology advancements, while working with customers to help them create sustainable solutions to meet value chain needs,” said David Hergenrether, ExxonMobil Chemical vice president, Polyethylene.

“At K, visitors can discuss their challenges and innovation ideas with us to discover the benefits of working together to develop sustainable solutions.”

Additionally, many of ExxonMobil’s polymer and application advancements will be demonstrated through collaborations with leading machine manufacturers or presented in a series of TechTalks at the pavilion.