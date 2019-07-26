FEDDEM to present compounding systems for versatile applications at K 2019

FEDDEM GmbH & Co. KG, a manufacturer of extrusion and compounding lines and a member of the Feddersen Group, will be exhibiting at the K trade fair.

The focus this year will be on the company's portfolio of complete systems for a wide range of applications as well as its LFT-PT long-fibre pultrusion lines.

Where required, pre-assembled extension units allow extending resp. shortening the extruder’s processing section to adapt to the required processing length.

At K, the company will exhibit the FED 26 MTS 32 L/D twin-screw extruder with a pre-assembled 10 L/D extension unit that can extend the extruder to 42 L/D. This enables the compounder to convert the processing length of the extruder within a few hours to adapt to mixing processes that require a longer or shorter processing section, respectively.

With its MTS/MTV series of extruders and ICX Technology, the company offers the best conditions for minimising costs and efforts that are involved in changing product.

"The core of our expertise lies in our twin-screw extruders in LFT-PT applications. Following the concept of ICX Technology1 FEDDEM’s MTS-series extruders are matched with optimised LFT components for producing top-grade LFT pellets," said Klaus Hojer, Business Development and Account Manager at FEDDEM.

"Thanks to our kneading block-free screws and FEDDEM mixing elements (FME), we are in a position to extend the range of applications of a given screw configuration when processing related compounds and, consequently, we reduce the need for frequent screw changes.”