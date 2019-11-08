FOBOHA REVERSE CUBE sees major attention at K 2019

The new FOBOHA REVERSE CUBE put in combination an ARBURG ALLROUNDER CUBE 2900 at K 2019, for manufacturing single and multi-component parts from various materials, while also having an integrated handling robot for autonomous assembly of parts.

The automated process improves quality, accelerates cycle times by 40 per cent compared to separate injection moulding and installation processes, and delivers high cost savings.

The cube uses separate tool areas to carry out simultaneous work operations for two cube halves arranged over each other.

POM and PP plastics for the two roller and socket components are injected into the cavities of two closing levels using hot runner valve gate systems supplied by Männer.

The cube halves rotate towards each other in 90 degree increments, and the next injection operation takes place after each rotation.

The unique aspect of the process is that the two cube halves are thermally separated, which allows the simultaneous processing of varying materials with different temperature requirements.

The cube concept with the counter-rotating halves allows the manufacture and assembly of the two components in a confined space and in the shortest possible cycle.

The process is flexible, capable of processing a wide variety of component geometries, materials, and colours, and can also be used for three components and in cleanroom production.