Gillard to display new extrusion servo cutter at K’2019

Gillard will be exhibiting a new extrusion servo rotary cutter at K’2019, Düsseldorf, Germany.

The new Servo-Torq Plus extrusion cutter is designed for plastics, rubbers & many non- polymer materials.

The unit combines the latest Lenze brushless AC servo motors with a fully digital multi-axis control system to activate the rotating knife blade.

According to Gillard very high cut rates are possible, with precise cut length accuracy. They add that the new Siemens widescreen touch panels allow easy operator control of the machine.

The new Servo-Torq cutters are available with maximum diameter cutting capacities of up to 150 mm.

Integral twin-belt Accra-FeedTM caterpillar infeeder/puller machines are provided to match every cutter model, featuring direct drive AC motors & planetary gearboxes. Gillard says that this gives improved speed control at high extrusion speeds.