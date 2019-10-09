Gillard to exhibit its “most accurate machine yet” at K 2019

× Expand Gillard

Gillard will be exhibiting its new extrusion servo rotary cutter, the Servo-Torq Plus.

The extrusion cutter is designed for plastic, rubbers, and many non-polymer materials.

The unit combines the latest Lenze brushless AC servo motors with a fully digital multi-axis control system to activate the rotating knife blade.

Very high cut rates are possible, with precise cut length, and the new Siemens widescreen touch panels allow easy operator control of the machine.

The Servo-Torq cutters are available with maximum diameter cutting capacities of up to 150mm, and all type of plastic and rubber extruded material can be cut with the machine.

Integral twin-belt Accra-Feed caterpillar infeeder/puller machines are provided to match every cutter model.

These feature direct drive AC motors and planetary motors, which gives improved speed control at high extrusion speeds.

A high level of connectivity is standard, as well as Industry 4.0 cloud support

Remote service is available via the Internet using the built-in VON router, and ProfiNet communications allows networking with the rest of the extrusion line.

Managing Director Chris Gillard said: “The new Servo-Torq Plus extrusion cutter is our most accurate machine yet. It has been developed in response to customer demands for greater precision.”

Gillard – Hall 16 / C77