GN to launch new GN580 Thermoformer at K 2019

GN Thermoforming Equipment, a leading manufacturer of servo-driven, roll-fed thermoforming machines for the production of plastic packaging, will launch its new GN580 Thermoformer at K 2019.

The new form/cut/stack thermoformer is ideal for food, medical, and industrial packaging markets.

The GN580 is a smaller version of the company’s highly regarded GN800, launched at K 2016.

Jerome Romkey, President of GN Thermoforming Equipment, said: “Our customers have fully embraced the new products and the GN800 is regarded as a highly productive and reliable machine within the industry.”

“We continue to provide an industry-leading level of service and support, giving customers added confidence when launching new machines like the GN580.”

At K 2019, the GN580 will run 100 per cent post-consumer rPET with a common edge tool, producing meat trays with minimal scrap.

The GN580 that will be exhibited during K has already been sold to a Central European packaging manufacturer for the production of food trays and blister packs, according to GN.

Paul Phillips, GN Sales and Marketing Manager, said: “While the GN580 offers many of the same features as our highly successful GN800, it is well suited for unique production runs and has a smaller footprint for factories where space is a challenge.”